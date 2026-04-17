Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.51 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,806 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 408,166 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,609,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $303,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $244,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $48.58 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 241.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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