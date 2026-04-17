Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,521 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,984 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,506,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,050,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 486,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,659.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,310 shares of the company's stock worth $40,425,000 after buying an additional 435,094 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,760,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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