Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,491 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 48,836 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $141,005,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 180,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $95.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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