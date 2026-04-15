Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 171,153 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,068 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 171,153 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.61% of Teradata worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 95,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Teradata Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.50.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at $944,429.08. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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