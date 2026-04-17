Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 7,395 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,956 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,203 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,005 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 190,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 8.0%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $181.61 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.43.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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