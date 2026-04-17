Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 159,769 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 159,769 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,593,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $658,391,000 after buying an additional 703,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 39.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,695,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $493,542,000 after buying an additional 1,326,619 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $414,779,000 after buying an additional 535,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $357,218,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Key PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 113,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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