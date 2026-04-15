Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 194,328 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 194,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DE stock opened at $596.09 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $594.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.57. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Deere & Company's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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