Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 218,193 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,681 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 218,193 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 411,085 shares of company stock worth $10,337,582 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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