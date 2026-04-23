Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 11,737 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up approximately 1.9% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. TD raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Celestica

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $401.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $411.30.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Article Title

Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Positive Sentiment: Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Article Title

Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Article Title

Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Article Title

Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Article Title

Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Negative Sentiment: Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Article Title

Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators advise caution or to "dump" shares, citing valuation and the potential for a pullback after rapid gains — contributing to short‑term downside pressure. Article Title

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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