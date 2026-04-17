Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $379.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.20.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $265.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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