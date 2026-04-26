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Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 16,093 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth by 10.9%, buying 16,093 shares to hold 163,968 shares worth about $54.13 million per its latest SEC filing.
  • UnitedHealth beat Q1 expectations with EPS of $7.23 vs. $6.76 and revenue of $111.65B vs. $109.84B, and set FY2026 guidance near $18.25 EPS — a catalyst for recent bullish flows and option activity.
  • Market sentiment is supportive: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $377.64 price target, institutional ownership at 87.86%, and several analyst upgrades and operational initiatives (e.g., prior‑authorization standardization) bolstering the recovery case.
  • Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 85,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNH opened at $355.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $424.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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