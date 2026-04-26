Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,057 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $68,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $928.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.45 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $862.82. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $922.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,060,213.72. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $33,261,418 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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