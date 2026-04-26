Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.05, for a total transaction of $2,166,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,127,439. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,272 shares of company stock worth $69,823,426. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,045.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,010.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,063.15. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $893.93 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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