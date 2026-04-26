Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,481 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,382 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $121,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 31,888 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,524 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 856,906 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $351.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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