Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 7,719 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,313 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $48,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock worth $6,910,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock worth $1,460,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

GEV stock opened at $1,148.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $897.77 and a 200-day moving average of $732.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,077.35.

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GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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