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Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $53.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its Alphabet stake by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 30,820 more shares and bringing its total to 170,560 shares worth about $53.39 million. Alphabet is now the fund’s second-largest holding and makes up 7.2% of its portfolio.
  • Alphabet reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.11 versus expectations of $2.64 and revenue of $109.9 billion versus estimates of $106.98 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from $0.21.
  • Recent sentiment around Alphabet has been broadly positive, with several analysts raising price targets and new AI-related initiatives supporting the stock. However, Waymo’s recall of nearly 3,800 robotaxis over a software issue is a near-term negative that could draw regulatory attention.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,560 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.2% of Sava Infond d.o.o.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $402.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $403.70. The company has a market cap of $4.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $357.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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