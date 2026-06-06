Savant Capital LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after purchasing an additional 293,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,512,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,180,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $295.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

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About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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