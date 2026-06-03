Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,593 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after acquiring an additional 167,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $462,772,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,297 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $489,022,000 after buying an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,554 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $257,878,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,746,350 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $242,044,000 after buying an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75 and a beta of 0.66. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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