Sentinel Dome Partners LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Sentinel Dome Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. DoorDash makes up 2.1% of Sentinel Dome Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Argus set a $190.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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