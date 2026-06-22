SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106.45 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 53,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $106,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 40,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $769,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $734,321,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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