Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,780 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,011.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,067.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $997.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,045.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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