Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 53,787 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 454.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4%

NOW stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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