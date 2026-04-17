Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,678 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,169,400. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7%

EQIX opened at $1,070.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $967.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.53. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,072.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinix from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $997.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,046.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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