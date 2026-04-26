Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 4,075 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 659.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $827,346,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $741,457,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $664.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $462.43 and a 1 year high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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