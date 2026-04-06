Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 15,449 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 823.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC cut their target price on Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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