S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,895 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,726,208,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,965,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $956,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $949,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $448.60 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.41 and a 200-day moving average of $475.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here