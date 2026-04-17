S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 104,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $289,900,000 after acquiring an additional 595,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $100,901,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $436.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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