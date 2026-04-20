St. Clair Advisors LLC Has $25.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

St. Clair Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of St. Clair Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. St. Clair Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $422.79 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $391.87 and its 200 day moving average is $453.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $355.67 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $577.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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