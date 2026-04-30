State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $45.34 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $394.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $340.41 and its 200-day moving average is $297.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.44 and a fifty-two week high of $408.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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