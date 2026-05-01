Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $346.25 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $358.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

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About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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