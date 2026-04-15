Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 341,476 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,368 shares of the company's stock after selling 341,476 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $67,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,844 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 789,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $486,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Archer Daniels Midland News

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 1.4%

ADM opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here