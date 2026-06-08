T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 222,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of T-Mobile US worth $1,298,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $178.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.58. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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