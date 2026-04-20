TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $60.93 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,333 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $60,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $925.73 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.68 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $868.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $858.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $920.95.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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