TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 22,201 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,309,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,956,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,577,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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