Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 19,413 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $90,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 91,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here