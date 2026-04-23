Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 75,664 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,907 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Veralto worth $59,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Veralto by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 146,049 shares of the company's stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Veralto by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,775 shares of the company's stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,104 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Veralto by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Stock Down 0.6%

VLTO opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Veralto's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.56.

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Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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