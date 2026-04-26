Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.36% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.86 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.00%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,840,436.24. The trade was a 15.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Locke Peirce acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $151,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,433,546. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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