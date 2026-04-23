Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 2,012.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 951,128 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.26% of Equity Residential worth $62,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $72.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equity Residential's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Equity Residential's payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Residential, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Residential wasn't on the list.

While Equity Residential currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here