Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,470 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Intuit were worth $89,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $636.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $414.72 and its 200-day moving average is $549.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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