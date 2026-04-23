Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,548 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 45,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $63,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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