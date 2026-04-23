Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,571 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,799 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $56,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company's stock worth $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,538,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,675,603 shares of the company's stock worth $785,885,000 after purchasing an additional 692,192 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,957,835 shares of the company's stock worth $670,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,175,683 shares of the company's stock worth $547,444,000 after purchasing an additional 891,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Monster Beverage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.65.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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