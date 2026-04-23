Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,487 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Goldman reported $17.55 EPS vs. $15.92 expected and revenue of $17.23B vs. $16.66B, supporting the firm's earnings momentum and underpinning investor conviction. Read More.

Q1 results: Goldman reported $17.55 EPS vs. $15.92 expected and revenue of $17.23B vs. $16.66B, supporting the firm's earnings momentum and underpinning investor conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Argus Research reiterated Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity — a bullish analyst signal. Read More.

Argus Research reiterated Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity — a bullish analyst signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target to $972 (market‑perform), adding incremental analyst support after Q1 strength. Read More.

BMO raised its price target to $972 (market‑perform), adding incremental analyst support after Q1 strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1 (~$267B of deals), reinforcing fee-generating pipelines if deal markets remain active. Read More.

Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1 (~$267B of deals), reinforcing fee-generating pipelines if deal markets remain active. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research desk remains active (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy), which supports client revenue but has limited direct effect on GS corporate earnings. Read More.

Goldman’s research desk remains active (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy), which supports client revenue but has limited direct effect on GS corporate earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alternatives investment activity — Goldman Alternatives invested in Swiss AI firm BLP Digital ($50M) — signals strategic allocation into AI but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Alternatives investment activity — Goldman Alternatives invested in Swiss AI firm BLP Digital ($50M) — signals strategic allocation into AI but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Transparency filing: GS disclosed a significant position in Belgian Ontex — a routine asset‑management disclosure rather than a corporate development. Read More.

Transparency filing: GS disclosed a significant position in Belgian Ontex — a routine asset‑management disclosure rather than a corporate development. Read More. Negative Sentiment: BofA trimmed its GS price target from $1,100 to $1,050 and flagged investor caution despite the solid quarter, a reminder that some analysts are dialing back upside expectations. Read More.

BofA trimmed its GS price target from $1,100 to $1,050 and flagged investor caution despite the solid quarter, a reminder that some analysts are dialing back upside expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Alex Golten sold 1,115 shares (~$1.02M), cutting his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if possibly routine for tax/planning reasons. Read More.

Insider sale: Alex Golten sold 1,115 shares (~$1.02M), cutting his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if possibly routine for tax/planning reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s public warnings about rapid recession risk and potential for much higher oil prices amid Iran tensions are amplifying macro uncertainty that can pressure trading, markets and advisory activity. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $934.18 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $523.42 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $867.85 and its 200-day moving average is $860.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $47,220,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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