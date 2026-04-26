Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,583 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 36,510 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of United Airlines worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $132.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — UAL reported $1.19 GAAP EPS and $14.61B revenue, topping consensus and showing solid top-line growth; the call transcript highlights operational execution that helped the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 results beat expectations — UAL reported $1.19 GAAP EPS and $14.61B revenue, topping consensus and showing solid top-line growth; the call transcript highlights operational execution that helped the beat. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target significantly and kept an outperform view, providing a catalyst for buyers and signaling analyst conviction in the recovery/earnings power. BMO Forecast

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target significantly and kept an outperform view, providing a catalyst for buyers and signaling analyst conviction in the recovery/earnings power. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Kirby is publicly bullish on the macro outlook and demand durability, which reassures investors about revenue resilience even as costs spike. CEO Comments

CEO Scott Kirby is publicly bullish on the macro outlook and demand durability, which reassures investors about revenue resilience even as costs spike. Neutral Sentiment: United introduced a market‑disruption surcharge on cargo to partially offset higher transport and fuel costs — a revenue-protection step that may help margins but signals ongoing cost pressure. Cargo Surcharge

United introduced a market‑disruption surcharge on cargo to partially offset higher transport and fuel costs — a revenue-protection step that may help margins but signals ongoing cost pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management cut full‑year guidance and flagged Q2 conservatism as fuel costs spike, which spooked some investors and analysts despite the Q1 beat. That guidance reduction is the primary near-term negative pressure on the stock. Guidance Reaction

Management cut full‑year guidance and flagged Q2 conservatism as fuel costs spike, which spooked some investors and analysts despite the Q1 beat. That guidance reduction is the primary near-term negative pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-driven capacity cuts and higher fuel costs are already affecting unit economics; management is cutting capacity and expanding premium products to protect margins, but the near-term profit outlook is uncertain. Fuel & Capacity

Fuel-driven capacity cuts and higher fuel costs are already affecting unit economics; management is cutting capacity and expanding premium products to protect margins, but the near-term profit outlook is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and merger-risk noise: Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized a proposed “mega‑merger” with American, and American’s CEO publicly called such a merger a non‑starter — heightening antitrust/regulatory uncertainty around consolidation talk. Merger/Regulatory Warren Article American CEO

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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