Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,682 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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American International Group Stock Down 1.6%

AIG stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.76.

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About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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