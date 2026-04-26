Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,377 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.27% of DaVita worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $21,842,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company's stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 355,574 shares of the company's stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Research cut DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.74.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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