Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,284 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Intuit were worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $636.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $414.36 and its 200-day moving average is $545.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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