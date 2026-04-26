Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.32 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,673 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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