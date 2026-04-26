Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $45.05 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 238,220 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of C opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Citigroup hits 52-week high after earnings beat, AI launch

Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Zacks Analyst Blog

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Citi Announces Offers to Purchase Notes

Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Neutral Sentiment: Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Citigroup Entities Exit Substantial Holder Status in Elevra Lithium

Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC disclosures show Edward Skyler sold 25,000 Citi shares (mid‑April), which can be interpreted as profit‑taking after the rally and may create short‑term selling pressure even if the sale is for personal liquidity. Edward Skyler Sells 25,000 Shares SEC Filing

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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