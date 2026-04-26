Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $47.77 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,022 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $47,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after purchasing an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 66.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,485,000 after acquiring an additional 193,416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $159,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,557,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3,094.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,273 shares of the construction company's stock worth $148,233,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $975.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.93 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $795.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.64.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. United Rentals's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,304 shares of company stock worth $26,116,584 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $986.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Key United Rentals News

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United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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