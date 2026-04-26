Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $66.01 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,906 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco unveiled a working prototype of a "Universal Quantum Switch" that can route quantum information between different types of quantum systems — a tangible step toward quantum networking that expands Cisco's addressable market beyond traditional routers and switches. Cisco shows switch that can connect quantum computers of different kinds
- Positive Sentiment: The company’s Universal Quantum Switch press release reported proof-of-concept results (under 4% fidelity degradation) and stressed interoperability over standard telecom fiber — a credibility boost for long-term revenue potential in an emerging market. Cisco Introduces Universal Quantum Switch, Advancing the Path to a Quantum Network
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and trade pieces are positioning Cisco as a beneficiary of the AI-quantum convergence and as a "pick-and-shovel" supplier to AI infrastructure builds — sentiment that supports multiple-year upside if Cisco converts research into commercial products and services. AI Meets Quantum: Best Pick-and-Shovel Stocks for a Multi-Year Shift
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary ranks Cisco among AI/infra names with multi‑trillion-dollar potential over time, reflecting investor expectations that its transformation into higher‑margin software/subscriptions and AI hardware could materially re-rate valuation. Cisco Systems (CSCO): Can It Hit Trillion Dollar Milestone?
- Neutral Sentiment: Cisco added Qmulos continuous‑compliance products to its Global Price List, easing procurement for joint customers — a modest commercial win that supports software and services momentum but is not material on its own. Qmulos Now Available on Cisco Global Price List (GPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for April appears inconsistent (shows 0 shares / NaN change) and is not indicating a meaningful short squeeze or cover signal at this time.
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat product news, Cisco shares pulled back on April 23 (a larger decline than the market), showing that investors still react to near‑term macro/earnings/rotation risk even as the company invests in new growth areas. Cisco Systems (CSCO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO
Cisco Systems Price Performance
CSCO stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $90.45.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.
Cisco Systems Profile
(Free Report
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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
Further Reading
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